Jennifer Aniston heads back to work, starts filming for The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston, 51, has started filming the second season of her acclaimed series, The Morning Show. The actor, who plays anchor Alex Levy on the show, shared a selfie in which she is seen wearing a face shield as part of safety protocol for shooting amid the ongoing pandemic and captioned it, "Back to work."

The Friends alumna also shared few pictures from the set and her make-up room. She also serves as one of the show’s executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon, who plays Aniston’s co-anchor Bradley Jackson.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

The story is told through the lens of two complicated women (Aniston and Witherspoon) working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

