JNU violence: Mumbai police evicts protestors from Gateway of India, relocates them to Azad Maidan

People protesting against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence were evicted from the Gateway of India at 7:24 am on Tuesday morning. The Mumbai Police stated that since no permission was taken for the protest and the protesters were blocking the roads, to avoid any law and order situation they were asked to leave Gateway of India. Mumbai police acted swiftly after the protesters refused to move from Gateway of India and were bundled into three vans and relocated to Azad Maidan, a designated protesting venue in South Mumbai.

Before relocating the protesters, the Zonal deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nishandar appealed to the crowd to move away from Gateway of India as roads were getting blocked causing inconvenience to common man. He said, "Mumbai police appeals to all to please relocate at Azad Maidan as Gateway protests has been causing massive inconvenience to common Mumbaikars." Despite appealing to the organisers to not continue the protest march at Gateway of India on Monday, it was conducted which left the traffic in doldrums, Nishandar told the protesters.

Pic/Bipin Kokate

According to the police, despite the sincere appeal made by the Zonal deputy commissioner of police, the protesters refused to relocate from the iconic Gateway of India stating that the agitation at the historic monument was helping them garner massive support from different quarters.

The protesters also made human chains to forcefully stay and continue their protest at Gateway of India. However, the Mumbai Police acted promptly and officers armed with riot gears bundled the protesters into vans and relocated them to Azd Maidan.

Earlier, hundreds of people, including students, prominent personalities came together at the iconic Gateway of India on Sunday midnight and demanded action against those behind the violence at JNU.

