John Abraham: I have only been offered love stories with men

After a string of action films, John Abraham is keen to attempt love story

John Abraham

John Abraham continues his streak of action films with Romeo Akbar Walter. With his last few outings belonging to the action genre, the actor says that he is now keen to try his hand at romance. "I haven't attempted a love story in a long time. I would love to do it. But frankly, I haven't come across a good script," says Abraham, going on to joke that his most memorable on-screen love interest has been Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana (2008).



A still from Dostana

"The funny thing is that the love stories that have been offered to me have been with men. I did Garam Masala [2005] with Akshay [Kumar], Dostana with Abhishek, and recently Dishoom [2016] with Varun Dhawan. So, I am yearning to do a love story with a female protagonist opposite me," he laughs.

Up next for Abraham is an interesting slate of movies, including a comedy in Pagalpanti and an action thriller in Batla House. The actor, on his part, is most excited about his next production - a biker movie directed by Rensil D'Silva. The yet-untitled movie, he says, is another attempt to back content that he believes in. "I don't go to any director and ask for films as I believe that I can create my own content. I am not saying that the content coming out of my production house is the best. But I want to tell a different story that the audience may possibly enjoy."

