Jubin Nautiyal releases reprised version of Aatishbaazi

Jubin Nautiyal has released a reprised version of his first international collaboration, Aatishbaazi, which was out in August. The Tujhe kitna chahne lage hum and Kaabil hoon singer shot the music video in home state Uttarakhand to showcase the region's natural beauty.

"Aatishbaazi is special as it was shot under strict guidelines during the lockdown with a small crew," says Nautiyal, who features in the video with model Bruna Weide. The song is composed by Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna, who has also written the lyrics.

Jubin has sung Aatishbaazi in Hindi. Its English version titled Breaking the rules was be helmed by John Berardo. Shot amidst pandemic and lockdown, the video highlighted his love for his home state, Uttarakhand. "Aatishbaazi is extremely special to me as it's the first time I got to direct my music video. Under strict film guidelines created especially for us as this was at the beginning of lockdown, along with a small crew, we were able to capture the true beauty of Uttarakhand which amplified the new sound that I have created with Rocky Khanna and 13-year-old Abhrahim Khanna, a music producer in India, for Malsons' first American project," said the singer in an interview with IANS.

"It was with the amazing support of the Uttarakhand government and my team that has stood by me for years, we have created something that has never been explored here before," added Jubin, known for singing songs like Tum Hi Aana and Kaabil Hoon.

