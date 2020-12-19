Jug Jug Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan shares a selfie with his 'praying partner' Kiara Advani

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani expressed happiness as they reunited with each other on the sets of Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' after the former's recovery from Covid.

The shoot for the film had halted earlier this month when Dhawan and senior actor Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus. Both Advani and Dhawan took to Instagram to share a selfie in which they are seen wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against Covid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

"And we are back #JugJuggJeeyo with my partner in health," the Kabir Singh actor wrote in the caption.

The 'Coolie No. 1' actor also penned down a similar caption and termed Advani as his "praying partner." Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' hosts an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever