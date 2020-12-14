Search

Juhi Chawla loses diamond earring at Mumbai airport, promises to reward finder

Updated: 14 December, 2020 09:06 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Juhi Chawla also requested that anyone who finds the piece should notify the police, promising a reward in return

Juhi Chawla. File pic: Picture courtesy/Yogen Shah
Actress Juhi Chawla on Sunday night took to social media and shared that she has lost a diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport, T2. She also requested that anyone who finds the piece should notify the police, promising a reward in return.

"This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigrations, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you," tweeted Juhi on her verified handle, @iam_juhi, along with folded hand emojis.

As mentioned in her tweet, she also shared a snapshot of matching earring.

First Published: 14 December, 2020 08:52 IST

