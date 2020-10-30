Julia Roberts marks 53rd birthday by asking fans to 'vote'

Actor Julia Roberts marked her 53rd birthday by encouraging her fans to vote in the upcoming American Presidential elections. She took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time) and posted a picture of herself wearing an "I am a voter" t-shirt. "I AM a Voter! Make sure you are too! #weareinthistogether #getyourjush #whenweallvote," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roberts had used a quote from one of her iconic films - 'Notting Hill' - to urge people to vote as she reposted a revised version of her famous dialogue from the romantic drama. "I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to vote," the poster read which the 53-years actor complemented by writing, "VOTE 1 week to go!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) onOct 29, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

The 'Pretty Woman,' actor has been using her Instagram to get her fans engaged in the upcoming elections.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever