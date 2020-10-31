Jurgen Klopp hails Trent before defender's 100th EPL game

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 22, has had a great ride so far said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the eve of what is likely to be the defender’s 100th English Premier League appearance for the club. The England international has enjoyed a remarkable run since making his debut for his hometown club aged 18. He has been a key player in both the 2019 Champions League success over EPL rivals Tottenham Hotspur and then last season’s EPL triumph.

Alexander-Arnold—who has been capped 12 times by England—will reach the century of EPL appearances in today’s home game against West Ham. "It’s a great number. It’s been a great ride so far, an interesting journey," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday. "He came in with a super basis as a player and person, and used it to make big development steps. When you see pictures from his first game, the boy who came in compared to the man now, even though he’s a young man, the difference couldn’t be bigger."

Klopp said Alexander-Arnold can still get better. "When you look at his age, there is a lot of space for improvement and he will use that," said Klopp. "It’s really nice to be part of this journey, because everyone dreams of it, and when you are part of it, it’s pretty special."

