Kajal Aggarwal chronicles her last 2 days as 'Ms Aggarwal' as she gets ready to tie the knot

It's an exciting time for actress Kajal Aggarwal, who's getting ready to tie the knot with her entrepreneur fiance, Gautam Kitchlu. The couple will be getting married in Mumbai on October 30, and enthusiasm is running high in the Aggarwal household.

The actress, who was seen in popular Hindi films like Singham and Special 26, besides a number of hit south language films, recently shared a couple of photos of her enjoying her last two days as 'Ms Aggarwal' with sister Nisha. Sharing the photos, Kajal wrote, "Last 2 days as Ms.Aggarwal. Chilling with my partner in everything @nishaaggarwal"

Sisters Kajal and Nisha can be seen lounging around in cute jammies, looking all relaxed and beyond happy about the big day on October 30.

Talking about her wedding, Kajal had written on Instagram, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey..."

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history, is currently under-post production.

