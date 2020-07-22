Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality; Narendra Modi, Amit Shah congratulate scientists

In heartening news amid the COVID-19 crisis, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, showered heaps of praises on Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality. Taking to Twitter, Shah said the entire country salutes the scientists on the stellar achievement as a new India is marching ahead to achieve its dream of being Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Big Day in India’s Nuclear history as indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality.



Nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement. New India is marching ahead to realise PM @NarendraModi’s vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 22, 2020

Besides Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated India's nuclear scientists and said that the indigenously designed reactor is an example of "Make in India". "This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

Soon after the Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality, it started to trend on Twitter with netizens congratulating scientists on their stellar achievement. H. Khehovi, advisor for tourism, art and culture ( Nagaland government), said the achievement will further lead to more development and contribute in the noble cause of #MakeInIndia.

I take this moment to congratulate the nuclear Scientists of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 for successfully achieving criticality today.



This achievement will futher lead to more development and contribute in the noble cause of #MakeInIndia. https://t.co/rbbvkwI6XZ — H. Khehovi (@Hkhehoviy) July 22, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated the team of scientists and said great step towards the making of #AatmaNirbharBharat! While Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that another feather added in the cap of Gujarat as he congratulated the scientists.

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

Kudos to the entire team of nuclear scientists and engineers as the indigenously-designed Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality.



Another great step towards the making of #AatmaNirbharBharat!



My best wishes for future endeavors. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 22, 2020

Another feather added in the cap of Gujarat.

Moment of pride as Indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. Congratulations to our nuclear scientists.#AatmaNirbharBharat — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) July 22, 2020

Landmark achievement by Indian nuclear scientists!



Criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 has been achieved through the indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor under ‘Make in India’.



We are determined to achieve #AatmaNirbharBharat — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 22, 2020

Wonderful achievement in India's Nuclear history as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality today.



We are proud of our nuclear scientists who are contributing in achieving Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji's vision of #AatmanirbharBharat. — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 22, 2020

Big Day in India's Nuclear history as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality. Many Congratulations to our nuclear scientists!!



Nuclear is a zero-emission clean energy source. The 700MWe plant is another shining success of #MakeInIndia.#AatmaNirbharBharat marches on — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 22, 2020

Steller achievement by Make in India!



Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of the indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3



India is proud of our scientists, who are giving a new shape to PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 22, 2020

This is historic day of India’s Nuclear indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat.



I salutes our scientists on this achievement. #AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/Vv7UIIv9d9 — Saurabh Singh (@MSaurabh_Singh) July 22, 2020

India designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat.



Nation salutes our scientists on this great achievement. #AtmaNirbharBharat #indianscientists — arpit saraswat (@arpitsaraswat16) July 22, 2020

World said NO to India for:



1. Super Computer

2. Cryogenic Engine

3. Atomic Missile

4. Nuclear Power Tech



India Indigenously built

1. PARAM 8000 & now Param Shivay

2. CE-20

3. Agni-1 to Agni-VI missile

4. T.A.P.S & now Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3



Power of Self Reliant INDIA — Atharva (@Atharva36186137) July 22, 2020

What do you think of India's achievement?

With inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news