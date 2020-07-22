Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality; Narendra Modi, Amit Shah congratulate scientists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the indigenously designed reactor is an example of 'Make in India'
In heartening news amid the COVID-19 crisis, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, showered heaps of praises on Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality. Taking to Twitter, Shah said the entire country salutes the scientists on the stellar achievement as a new India is marching ahead to achieve its dream of being Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Big Day in India’s Nuclear history as indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 22, 2020
Nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement. New India is marching ahead to realise PM @NarendraModi’s vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat.
Besides Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated India's nuclear scientists and said that the indigenously designed reactor is an example of "Make in India". "This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.
Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020
Soon after the Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality, it started to trend on Twitter with netizens congratulating scientists on their stellar achievement. H. Khehovi, advisor for tourism, art and culture ( Nagaland government), said the achievement will further lead to more development and contribute in the noble cause of #MakeInIndia.
I take this moment to congratulate the nuclear Scientists of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 for successfully achieving criticality today.— H. Khehovi (@Hkhehoviy) July 22, 2020
This achievement will futher lead to more development and contribute in the noble cause of #MakeInIndia. https://t.co/rbbvkwI6XZ
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated the team of scientists and said great step towards the making of #AatmaNirbharBharat! While Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that another feather added in the cap of Gujarat as he congratulated the scientists.
Here's how Tweeple reacted:
Kudos to the entire team of nuclear scientists and engineers as the indigenously-designed Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality.— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 22, 2020
Another great step towards the making of #AatmaNirbharBharat!
My best wishes for future endeavors.
Another feather added in the cap of Gujarat.— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) July 22, 2020
Moment of pride as Indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. Congratulations to our nuclear scientists.#AatmaNirbharBharat
Landmark achievement by Indian nuclear scientists!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 22, 2020
Criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 has been achieved through the indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor under ‘Make in India’.
We are determined to achieve #AatmaNirbharBharat
Wonderful achievement in India's Nuclear history as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality today.— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 22, 2020
We are proud of our nuclear scientists who are contributing in achieving Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji's vision of #AatmanirbharBharat.
Big Day in India's Nuclear history as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality. Many Congratulations to our nuclear scientists!!— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 22, 2020
Nuclear is a zero-emission clean energy source. The 700MWe plant is another shining success of #MakeInIndia.#AatmaNirbharBharat marches on
Steller achievement by Make in India!— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 22, 2020
Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of the indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3
India is proud of our scientists, who are giving a new shape to PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat
This is historic day of India’s Nuclear indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat.— Saurabh Singh (@MSaurabh_Singh) July 22, 2020
I salutes our scientists on this achievement. #AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/Vv7UIIv9d9
India designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat.— arpit saraswat (@arpitsaraswat16) July 22, 2020
Nation salutes our scientists on this great achievement. #AtmaNirbharBharat #indianscientists
World said NO to India for:— Atharva (@Atharva36186137) July 22, 2020
1. Super Computer
2. Cryogenic Engine
3. Atomic Missile
4. Nuclear Power Tech
India Indigenously built
1. PARAM 8000 & now Param Shivay
2. CE-20
3. Agni-1 to Agni-VI missile
4. T.A.P.S & now Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3
Power of Self Reliant INDIA
What do you think of India's achievement?
With inputs from agencies
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe