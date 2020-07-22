Search

Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality; Narendra Modi, Amit Shah congratulate scientists

Updated: Jul 22, 2020, 14:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the indigenously designed reactor is an example of 'Make in India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/Twitter Narendra Modi
In heartening news amid the COVID-19 crisis, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, showered heaps of praises on Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality. Taking to Twitter, Shah said the entire country salutes the scientists on the stellar achievement as a new India is marching ahead to achieve its dream of being Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Besides Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated India's nuclear scientists and said that the indigenously designed reactor is an example of "Make in India". "This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Soon after the Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality, it started to trend on Twitter with netizens congratulating scientists on their stellar achievement. H. Khehovi, advisor for tourism, art and culture ( Nagaland government), said the achievement will further lead to more development and contribute in the noble cause of #MakeInIndia.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated the team of scientists and said great step towards the making of #AatmaNirbharBharat! While Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that another feather added in the cap of Gujarat as he congratulated the scientists.

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

What do you think of India's achievement?

With inputs from agencies

