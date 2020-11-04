Kangana Ranaut recalls being 'Datto' in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'

Walking down the memory lane, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday recalled her iconic character of 'Datto' from her superhit film 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself acing the full split for the shoot of the film.

Who could have thought Datto will become such an iconic character, this picture is from TWMR shoot in Delhi, I am doing a full 180 degree split stretch just before the shot of my long jump, âÂ¦@aanandlraiâÂ© ji can be seen directing behind me, beautiful memories âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/LDU7NCPy7a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

"Who could have thought Datto will become such an iconic character, this picture is from TWMR shoot in Delhi," she tweeted.

"I am doing a full 180-degree split stretch just before the shot of my long jump, [?]@aanandlrai ji can be seen directing behind me, beautiful memories," her tweet further read.

'Tanu Weds Manu Returns,' which is the sequel to Kangana's blockbuster hit 'Tanu Weds Manu' was received well by the moviegoers and it continues to be one of the most successful films of Kangana.

