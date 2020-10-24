Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Class of 1983 rally around their World Cup-winning captain

Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup-winning teammates are rallying around their skipper, who has suffered a heart attack. "All 1983 members are in constant touch with Romi [Kapil's wife] and Ameya [Kapil's daughter]. He is looking forward to have a round of golf. It was good to hear from him," said former batsman Sandeep Patil.

Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) president Ashok Malhotra, a friend of Kapil, 61, was surprised at the turn of events because he spoke to his old pal only earlier in the day on Thursday.

Kapil out of danger

S Madan Lal, who famously bowled the delivery which Viv Richards pulled to mid-wicket, where Kapil took a running catch to send back the most dangerous batsman in the West Indies line-up during the 1983 final, said his captain was out of danger and "is okay now." Kapil complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department. "Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night," the hospital said in an updated health bulletin after only mentioning chest pain in its initial statement.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days."

Keep on batting: Roberts

From Antigua in the West Indies, pace great Andy Roberts sent his best wishes to Kapil through mid-day: "Fight the good fight, Kapil. You were always positive as a cricketer and continue being so. Just keep on batting." Roberts was part of the West Indies playing XI in the 1983 World Cup final. The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India's current captain Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji," Kohli said.

"Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji," wished Tendulkar.

Also wishing him good health were India batsman Shikhar Dhawan and badminton player Saina Nehwal.

The imposing former player, who also tried his hand at golf after retiring from cricket, is the only player to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests. He also served as India's national coach between 1999 and 2000.

Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.

"The big hearted #Kapildev our captain, with a never say die attitude, has recovered. For this mighty giant of Indian cricket nothing is impossible," tweeted Kirti Azad, also a former teammate of Kapil.

