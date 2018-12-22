Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Mumbai reception invite is out!

television

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi style on December 12

[L] Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath. [R] Mumbai reception invite. Pictures: Instagram

Television's comedy king, Kapil Sharma got married to his lontime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath in a traditional Punjabi style wedding on December 12. After their grand wedding, the couple hosted a wedding reception for their family and friends on December 14 in Amritsar. The newly married is now gearing up for another reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. The reception bash will see stars, both, from telly town and Bollywood.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have locked on a date for their wedding celebration. The couple will host their reception on December 24 at Sahar's JW Marriott Hotel. Take a look at the invite here:



Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Mumbai reception invite. Picture Courtesy: Kapil Sharma Fan Club.

Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout. Not only that, we learned that the comedy king donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO, Feeding India, which distributes it to the lesser-privileged people in Jalandhar, Amritsar and the nearby cities. A source says that when the NGO got to know about Kapil's wedding, the officials approached him as they knew it would be a big fat Punjabi wedding and there will not only be a lavish spread of food, but also in excess quantity.

"When they told Kapil about their cause, he said yes without thinking twice. He told them to take the food from all his functions including the reception in Amritsar and distribute it," revealed the source.

