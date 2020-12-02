Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attend Karan Johar's party at his home
His home has always been a place to hang out for B-Town. On Monday, Karan Johar hosted another soiree at home in Bandra
After his Diwali bash, which was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar seems to be getting into party mode again. His home has always been a place to hang out for B-Town. On Monday, he hosted another soirée at home.
Karan Johar
After lying low, for months, KJo appears to be keen to get back into the groove. The guests included Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Ananya Panday. Rumoured couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, were also present. After his infamous 2019 viral party video, we do not expect KJo or his guests to share any videos.
The director-producer has been the subject of memes and trolls ever since Sushant Rajput's death, due to his reputation of favouring star kids over outsiders and promoting a culture of nepotism within the industry. Many netizens believe Sushant had been a victim of such favouritism in Bollywood. He has been inactive on social media for a long time now.
On the work front, Karan Johar's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which were streamed on Netflix. He now has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and debutant Lakshya. This will be followed by his next directorial, Takht. This historical stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. KJo also has Jug Jug Jeeyo, which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Katrina Kaif and host of other Bollywood celebs attended a quiet dinner party at Karan Johar's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. By the looks of it Katrina wore a red coloured polka dot dress and a black protective face mask as she was clicked arriving at KJo's home. All pictures/Yogen Shah
On the work front, had the world not been hit by this deadly virus, Katrina Kaif was all set for the release of Sooryavanshi on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on March 25. The film has been delayed. She also has India's first female Superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Kat will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Vicky Kaushal was also spotted arriving at Karan Johar's residence for the party. Last week, Vicky resumed work after months due to the pandemic. He took to Instagram to share that he has started shooting for his new project. Posting pictures from the green room with what appears to be a script in hand, Vicky appeared ecstatic to be back on the set. Kaushal is slated to be part of a Yash Raj comic caper with Manushi Chhillar. Has he begun work on it?
Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He also has Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama, which is producer Ronnie Screwvala.
Ananya Panday also attended the dinner party at Karan Johar's residence in Bandra. Ananya, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli, was all smile as she posed for the photographers.
On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
In picture: Ananya Panday waves at the photographers.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur too attended the dinner party at Karan Johar's residence in Bandra.
Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar seen arriving at good friend Karan Johar's residence for a dinner party.
