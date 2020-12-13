Karan Kapadia on mother Simple Kapadia: She raised me and passed away

Karan Kapadia, who's the son of veteran actress and costume designer Simple Kapadia, made his Bollywood debut with the action-thriller Blank last year. He was now recently seen in another thriller called Durgamati that's currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and stars Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in crucial roles.

In an interview with The Times of India recently, the actor spoke about his mother, and how she raised him. When asked about his mother, he said, "I have amazing memories with my mom. By the time I was born, she was already an established costume designer. So I never got to sort of see her acting phase but she was a single mother and she has really raised me and she ultimately passed away."

He added, "She taught me some great values and what I learn from her the most is it's never too late to redefine yourself. She did 15-20 films, which is actually a lot of films and after that to venture into something completely different and sort of master it is something really inspirational. Yes, she has really taught me a lot. I do watch some of her films for nostalgic purposes. So she was an incredible role model."

When asked about the traits and qualities he has inherited from her, the actor said, "I don't think I am even half the person she was to be honest. I am trying to be there. I think the quality, in terms of only physical appearance, I have inherited her smile. She was an incredibly kind and generous human being and I am nowhere close to the level."

Talking about his experience of working with actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi and if there was any pressure on him, he stated, "I didn't feel any pressure while working with Bhumi and Arshad sir. I think, it is easier to work with actors like them because when we work with real good actors who make you comfortable, they help you become a good actor."

He continued, "We were really a close-knit group on the sets. There was a lot of friendship and camaraderie, we were just trying to help each other and be better and help to make the best film possible. So I had an amazing film experience working with all. This was my second film and I was the most inexperienced actor on the sets of 'Durgamati'. But when you are performing in front of skilled actors, you know you have to raise the level of your performance."

