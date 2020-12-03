Karan Pahwa's body transformation during lockdown will amaze you

Karan Pahwa who was last seen in star plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Anmol, had a very cute and chocolatey look and before that we had seen him in Balika Vadhu in Bald look as Kundan (for this character also he clean shaved his hair).

Everyone has utilities this lockdown time in maintaining their healthy life style and workout, on the other hand Karan has done something different; he has given this 6 month for transforming and also putting on 15 kg for this experimental look.

Karan says, "In the TV industry I am always known for my variation most of the casting directors and producer known me so I want to show them I am so much capable for such character too. Honestly As all the salons were shut I slowly noticed that my beard and moustache have grown which was giving me a Punjabi look and Islamic boy. I decided to take things forward, I started working on my weight I have put on 15 kgs. Not everyone was happy about my weight as my parents and friends told me that it might create problems for me in the future to get projects. I also stopped posting on social media so that my look doesn't reveal.

People have really appreciated my efforts. This journey was not easy as growing the right amount of beard and moustache and gaining weight for this look. Choosing the right location and costume for the shoot was also a big task. The most important things are that I have taken all this effort for self-experiment there was no role offered to me. Certainly, if in future, I am offered such role, I will make sure I do complete justice to the character.

Karan after the photoshoot has again started working on his body and cutting down weight to come back to his original look now. This was kind of experiment that he has done with his looks. If he will be offered such role, he will nail it.

On this he further adds, "I have started working out to come back to my previous looks. As being healthy is very important for everyone in today's life style, especially us".

