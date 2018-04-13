Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor look glamorous as ever, see photos

Choreographer Farah Khan shared a picture of the gorgeous ladies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor while they rehearsed for a song. The two actress have upped their glam-quotient



Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhaskar, Farah Khan and Sonam Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shikhatalsania

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania are all shooting the biggest song of the year for their film Veere Di Wedding. The song featuring Badshah is choreographed by Farah Khan. The choreographer took to her Instagram account to share a picture with these two gorgeous ladies, all decked up, high on the glam quotient.

While Sonam Kapoor looked a million buck in the satin pink and sheer black top, Kareena Kapoor looked sexier than ever in a black dress.

Talking about the song, sources reveal that the tentatively titled Tareefan is a role reversal song with four instances of girls taking on roles stereotypically assumed by their male counterparts.

The Veere Di Wedding girls have started rehearsals for the song and will shoot for it this week! Interestingly, the song has a lot going for it as Badshah, who first appeared in AKFC's Abhi Toh Party from Khoobsurat, will also feature in the song starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. If that wasn't all, known to discover and encourage young, fresh talent, producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor will be launching a new music director Qaran Mehta.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has choreographed this number and shared a snapshot via Instagram of herself along with Sonam from the set. "Finally! Doing a song with the so lovely Sonam Kapoor. The wait was worth it! Love you baby. 'Veere Di Wedding', killer track," Farah wrote. Sonam, who posted the same photograph on her Instagram page, said: "Farah! I'm so lucky I get to work with you! Thanks so much for doing this song! We love you!"

