Kareena Kapoor is missing her vacations in Gstaad this year; shares throwback picture

Feeling nostalgic about her Switzerland annual vacations, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with some unseen pictures of the trip on Saturday.

Bebo took to Instagram and shared four adorable pictures on Instagram which features her with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The post captures the stars enjoying their holidays in the lap of the soaring mountains of the Swiss Alps.

With the picture that got liked by more than three lakh of fans, the soon-to-be mom star wrote, "Will miss you this year, Gstaad my love," using red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Most recently, Kareena wrapped up shooting for her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar's shelved film 'Takht'.

