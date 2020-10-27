Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump as she gears up for a shoot with sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to embrace motherhood again after becoming a proud mother of the adorbale toddler Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena are expected to become parents by the beginning of 2021 and fans cannot wait for the same. But pregancy has not stopped the Jab We Met actress to work and that's pretty much evident from her sister Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram account, Karisma wrote- "Working with the sis always fun." (sic) Have a look at the video right here:

Talking about working with her sister, Kareena said earlier this year, "We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider." And there were reports that the sister-duo could be collaborating for Zubeidaa 2.

A source had stated, "Khalid had written the script of Rutbaa (The Honour) keeping Karisma and Kareena in mind. The sequel will make Karisma appear only in flashbacks as the main character would be Kareena who would be investigating her mother's mysterious death. But as he's very busy writing the script for his next project - the sequel to New Delhi Times, Khalid hasn't been getting much chance to make that movie, so he is converting the research material into a novel, called The Imperfect Prince."

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Karisma, on the other hand, has been a part of succesful films like Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, and was last seen in the show, Mentalhood.

