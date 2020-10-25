Kareena Kapoor Khan satisfies her pregnancy cravings a spicy treat

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been craving pickle. One of her pals satisfied her pregnancy craving by sending a jar of her favourite mirchi ka achar. The mom-to-be thanked her pal in her Instagram story and wrote that she not only relished it, but almost polished it off.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy on August 12, and the couple is indeed expecting their second child and released a statement on the same. Kareena and Saif stated- "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." (sic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. She was also seen for a brief period in Happy Ending, which stars Saif and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles among others. Kalki Koechlin is also a part of this rom-com.

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will see her reunite with Aamir Khan on-screen. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' movie Forrest Gump. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. Speaking about the film, the music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, but the details are yet to be revealed after Bebo's pregnancy announcement.

