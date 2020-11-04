Karishma Prakash has nothing to do Deepika Padukone: KWAN

Publicist Karishma Prakash has resigned and no longer represents Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Since yesterday, there were rumours that Karishma has resigned from KWAN Talent Management Company. On Wednesday, the company issued an official statement to confirm the development.

"Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represents, including Deepika Padukone. The ongoing investigations are on Karishma Prakash as an individual. We would request media houses and reporters to incorporate this fact while reporting on this issue," said Vijay Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of KWAN, in the official statement.

A few days ago, the Narcotics Control Bureau had again issued a summon to Deepika's former manager Karishma in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Karishma was said to be untraceable.

Earlier this year, Deepika and Karishma had appeared before the NCB once for questioning.

Besides Deepika, the NCB has also questioned Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with a drug-related case in the Sushant death probe. The NCB has also seized the phones of the three actors and sent them to the forensic department.

The drug law enforcement agency had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to the fore in August.

Sushant was found dead in his flat on June 14. Besides NCB, the CBI and ED are probing the death of the actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever