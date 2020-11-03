Karishma Tanna: Manoj Bajpayee is the reason I did the song, Basanti

Actress Karishma Tanna, who made her Bollywood debut in the year 2005, recently featured in her first-ever dance number, titled Basanti, in the upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari along with Manoj Bajpayee. Shot in the 90s style with satirical lyrics, the song has been praised for Karishma's energetic dancing and expressions and Manoj Bajpayee's funny acting and dance.

The track is Karishma's first-ever dance number in a Bollywood song. Dressed in a shimmery red gown, the popular Television actress looks drop-dead gorgeous. Speaking of working with the legendary Manoj Bajpayee in her first-ever dance number in Bollywood, Karishma said, "I consider it my honour and blessing to share screen space, even if it's just for a dance number, with the multi-talented Manoj sir. It was an outstanding experience of working with him, better than what I imagined it to be. There is so much to learn from him, he is so full of talent, it's unbelievable. The reasons I did the song were, one for the melody of the song and two, for Manoj sir."



Karishma Tanna with Manoj Bajpayee

The song has been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly which features a lot of quirks, impromptu high-voltage steps, and funny expressions just like the trailer of the film. The song written by Danish Sabri, sung by Javed-Mohsin, Payal Dev, and Danish, and composed by Javed-Mohsin, is a fun number that will make it certainly make it to every party playlist this Diwali.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is directed by Abhishek Sharma, produced by Zee Studios is a lighthearted family entertainer releasing this Diwali starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

