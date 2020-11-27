Karisma Kapoor and other Bollywood stars remember Maradona

Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were among the Bollywood folk who took to social media to mourn soccer legend Diego Maradona. Karisma Kapoor posted a throwback photograph with the Argentine star. In 2015, Lolo and Maradona shared the stage at a jewellery store launch in Kuala Lumpur. In 2016, Bappi Lahiri and grandson Swastik caught up with Maradona at the Dubai Sports Club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

The veteran singer-composer's album, Football fever, was released by the legend. Lahiri also composed a track, Maradona, Maradona, you are the golden footballer, in his honour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

Also read: Maradona passes away: Celebrities pay tributes to the legend

Maradona died due to cardio-respiratory arrest at his home in the Tigre district on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires. The Argentina government has declared three days of national mourning following the football legend's demise. Maradona, who led Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup, was a uniquely gifted player and charismatic figure. The former star player and coach, most recently of the Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata football team, had undergone surgery following a stroke in early November.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Anhd and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news