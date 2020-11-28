Karisma Kapoor cannot wait to bid adieu to 2020; shares her feelings with fans
Karisma Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram sporting a black T-shirt and blue flared jeans, paired with black sunglasses
Karisma Kapoor cannot wait to bid adieu to the year. The actress shared her feeling with fans on social media. Karisma posted a picture on Instagram sporting a black T-shirt and blue flared jeans, paired with black sunglasses.
"Can't wait to say bye to this year," Karisma wrote as the caption.
Karisma recently shared a picture with Diego Maradona after the untimely demise of the football icon. "Had the honour of meeting this legend. RiP #diegomaradona," she wrote alongside the image.
