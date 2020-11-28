Karisma Kapoor cannot wait to bid adieu to 2020; shares her feelings with fans

Karisma Kapoor cannot wait to bid adieu to the year. The actress shared her feeling with fans on social media. Karisma posted a picture on Instagram sporting a black T-shirt and blue flared jeans, paired with black sunglasses.

"Can't wait to say bye to this year," Karisma wrote as the caption.

Karisma recently shared a picture with Diego Maradona after the untimely demise of the football icon. "Had the honour of meeting this legend. RiP #diegomaradona," she wrote alongside the image.

