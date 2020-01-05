Katrina Kaif owned the decade, fans pass the judgement!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The last decade saw some actors coming into their own and making a mark, but if there is one name, which has entertained, evolved and impressed the masses and critics alike, it has to be actor Katrina Kaif.

The decade cannot be mentioned without bringing forth some of the finest performances given by the actor in multiple films and her fans have made it clear on social media that the last decade was "owned by Katrina Kaif".

Fans took to social media to start the hashtag "Katrina Owned the Decade" and point out some of the best films, best fashion galas, best music that had Katrina Kaif in it.

A user posted on Twitter, "Best of Katrina Kaif's love songs - Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger. Dil Diyaan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai. Tera Hone laga hoon from Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani. Meherbaan from Bang Bang. Teri Ore from Singh Is King. KATRINA OWNED THE DECADE", while another user wrote, "Beauty Simplicity Loyalty Honesty Kindness Has A Face... Katrina You Are Best. No Matter What Others Think I Gonna Support You Always My Fav KATRINA OWNED THE DECADE."

The multi-talented star, who recently also turned entrepreneur with her beauty brand Kay Beauty, was lauded for her last two performances in Zero and Bharat.

