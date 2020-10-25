Kevin Trapped in Izabel's love; shares adorable video on social media
German footballer Kevin Trapp wished fiancee Izabel Goulart, who turned 36 on Friday.
German footballer Kevin Trapp wished fiancee Izabel Goulart, who turned 36 on Friday, and wrote: "Today is a very special day, today is your day, your birthday! I wish you all the best, much happiness and above all, Health! You are a very special woman for me, for our families and all our friends! Never change [love emoji] Enjoy this wonderful day! I love you my great love @izabelgoulart."
View this post on Instagram
Hoje é um dia muito especial, hoje é seu dia, seu aniversário! Te desejo tudo de melhor, muita felicidade e acima de tudo, Saúde ! Você é uma mulher muito especial para mim, para nossas famílias e todos nossos amigos! Nunca mude â¤ï¸ Aproveite esse dia maravilhoso! Te Amo meu grande amor ð @izabelgoulart
