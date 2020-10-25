Kevin Trapped in Izabel's love; shares adorable video on social media

German footballer Kevin Trapp wished fiancee Izabel Goulart, who turned 36 on Friday, and wrote: "Today is a very special day, today is your day, your birthday! I wish you all the best, much happiness and above all, Health! You are a very special woman for me, for our families and all our friends! Never change [love emoji] Enjoy this wonderful day! I love you my great love @izabelgoulart."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news