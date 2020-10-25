Search

Kevin Trapped in Izabel's love; shares adorable video on social media

Updated: 25 October, 2020 12:24 IST | A correspondent |

German footballer Kevin Trapp wished fiancee Izabel Goulart, who turned 36 on Friday.

German footballer Kevin Trapp wished fiancee Izabel Goulart, who turned 36 on Friday, and wrote: "Today is a very special day, today is your day, your birthday! I wish you all the best, much happiness and above all, Health! You are a very special woman for me, for our families and all our friends! Never change [love emoji] Enjoy this wonderful day! I love you my great love @izabelgoulart."

 
 
 
Meu tudinhooo mais uma vez você me surpreendendo e me enchendo de felicidade!! Obrigada por esse nosso amor !! Te amo muito !!

A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) onOct 23, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

First Published: 25 October, 2020 08:38 IST

