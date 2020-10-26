Kim Sharma is in-between surfing the waves, Yuvraj Singh shares a hilarious comment

Kim Sharma is longing to hit the beach. As soon as she posted a throwback picture, ex-flame Yuvraj Singh commented, "Gaon basaa nahin, basta lekar pahunch gayee hain madam." Fans were rather amused. The two share cordial ties. Last year, she was part of the cricketer's retirement bash and posted pictures with his wife Hazel Keech. Sharma had captioned it, "Adults."

Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh is just another Bollywood couple who has proved that people can be friends even after breaking up. The duo was dating for quite a while before calling it quits. Yuvraj Singh is now married to actress Hazel Keech, and even Hazel and Kim seem to be good friends.

In fact, Kim Sharma was invited to Yuvraj's retirement party in June 2019, and the Mohabbatien actress shared photos with Yuvi and Hazel that showed all three of them in good spirits. Also, on Yuvi's 38th birthday on December 12, Kim took to Instagram to share a story wishing the ace cricketer a happy birthday.

Kim is quite active on social media and is known to share adorable pictures of her. Recently, she shared a picture of donning a bright orange bikini. Among the many celebs who are or were on holiday recently, Taapsee Pannu and Mouni Roy's vacay pictures left everyone wanting a detour from current work from home days! Taapsee went to the Maldives with her boyfriend Mathias Boe, and sister Shagun and Evania. Mouni Roy, too, visited the Maldives with Mandira Bedi and a few other friends.

