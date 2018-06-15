KL Rahul: My mum thought my first tattoo was a Boomer sticker

Off-spinner R Ashwin, who was also present with Rahul on the show, said he too found the Bangalorean to be a cool dude

Rahul's (inset) mother Rajeshwari

India opener KL Rahul's love for tattoos is well-known, but speaking on the latest episode of comedian Vikram Sathaye's podcast, Viu's What the Duck 3, the cricketer revealed that his mother Rajeshwari was not too impressed on seeing his first tattoo.

"My mother gave me a bar of soap. She told me to go wash it off and not act like a kid. I was 16 years old. She thought it was a Boomer [chewing gum] sticker," said Rahul. Off-spinner R Ashwin, who was also present with Rahul on the show, said he too found the Bangalorean to be a cool dude. "I saw the version that his mother saw. He is someone who would turn up on a show in shorts," said Ashwin.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates