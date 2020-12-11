Kriti Sanon watches Raabta in self-quarantine; Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are all hearts

Kriti Sanon provided a glimpse of how she is spending quarantine after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a picture of her watching her 2017 film Raabta, co-starring ex-flame Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanon wrote their character names in the romantic drama in the caption. "Shiv and Saira after ages."

SSR's fans reshared her post and also wished Kriti Sanon a quick recovery.

Kriti making me all emo right now!!! ðÂ¥ºðÂÂ­

Shiv and Saira will be forever in our hearts!!! âÂ¾ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ#Raabta #SushantSinghRajput #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/UnQ3FMIsNC — ina.mina.dika ðÂÂÂ (@that_south_girl) December 9, 2020

Rumour is that love blossomed between Sanon and Rajput on the set of Dinesh Vijan's film, which was shot in Budapest.

Saira...♥ï¸Â@kritisanon you are a fighter and with so much love and good wishes you'll surely recover super soon..ðÂÂÂ

Today coincidentally I too was watching #Raabta just one of those days when Shiv and Saira fever gets too high..ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/eU03ZfEiRc — Shradha Bajpai (@ShradhaBajpai3) December 9, 2020

Kriti Sanon on Wednesday (December 9) confirmed reports claiming that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress is currently quarantined. She issued a statement on her verified Instagram account to share her health update and also asked fans not to worry as she is "feeling fine".

The statement reads: "I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There is absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti, very recently, returned from Chandigarh where she was shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti will also feature alongside Akshay Kumar in the action film Bachchan Pandey, and will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi where she plays the role of a surrogate mother.

Also Read: Not Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani to star with Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news