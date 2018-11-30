Kshitij Tarey, Sayeed Quadri join hands for track

music

Singer Kshitij Tarey, known for songs like Tose naina lage and Aye Khuda, has come out with a new single titled Iltejaa

Singer Kshitij Tarey, known for songs like Tose naina lage and Aye Khuda, has come out with a new single titled Iltejaa. The sad romantic song has been sung and composed by Kshitij and lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri, the lyricist behind songs of popular Bollywood films like Murder, Zeher and Barfi!

"'Iltejaa' as the title suggests is a request to the beloved to come back. I think this song is for everyone because we all have gone through break-up in our life and somewhere we all want that things should work out well with our loved ones," Kshitij said in a statement. "This is a very special song for me for many reasons. This is a story of every lover. The song has been beautifully written by Sayeed Quadriji. The song has whole orchestral feel," he added.

The song was released by Indie Music Label on Friday. Quadri said: "Iltejaa is a very emotional and sad romantic song and soulfully sung and composed by Kshitij Tarey. It will definitely touch your heart."

