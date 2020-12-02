Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti's Neha Marda: Playing a mother has evoked that maternal instinct in me

Catering to the varied palates of every member of the Indian family and bringing them all together for a joint viewing experience all through this festive season, Zee TV introduced four new fiction shows and is now all set to introduce yet another endearing, heart-warming story, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. Set in Pune, the show will depict the innocent word of 2 young and adorable kids Rishu and Roli as they team up to rekindle the love between their Mumma-papa and complete their 'happy family'. Together, they vow to be the glue that will fill the cracks that have developed between mum and dad.

While television actor Siddhant Suryavanshi will be seen essaying the lead role of Kuldeep, popular actress Neha Marda will be seen playing Shubhra's role. The actress has been shooting on set with Siddhant and the child artists, Pratyasksh Panwar and Mannat Murgai for quite some time and has formed a very dear bond with them all, especially with the kids. In fact, playing a mother to these kids onscreen, seems to have evoked certain maternal instincts within the actress. While they shoot most of their scenes together, off- screen too the kids do not really like to leave Neha's side and the trio are often seen creating fun, dramebaaz videos with each other.

Commenting on her relationship with the kids, Neha said, "My character Shubhra holds her children very dear and close to her heart. While it has not been that long playing this character, Shubhra has somewhere formed a part of me and these naughty, adorable kids have brought out a motherly side in me. I believe children have their unique way of understanding one's emotions and their rawness and beauty can be breath-taking. Their innocence has a certain charm of its own and working with them is a real surreal feeling. We have all become very attached to these kids, especially me because playing a mother to Rishu and Roli has evoked that motherly emotion in me. And while motherhood completes a woman, I have found something close to that feeling with Rishu and Roli on set."

Well, we wish their bond stays forever! Kudos to Neha for handling the kids with so much of love and care.

