La Liga: Derby delight for Real Madrid after 2-0 win over Atletico

Real Madrid reignited their La Liga title push on Saturday beating leaders Atletico 2-0 as their city rivals suffered a first league defeat of the season.

Real, who salvaged their Champions League campaign in midweek by making the Last 16, moved to third in the table, three points behind Atletico. It was a disappointing night for Diego Simeone's side who had boasted a 26-match unbeaten run in the league, stretching back to February.

Vast improvement

That was a run which consisted of 17 wins and nine draws. Real had been the last team to beat Atletico in the league. "We confirmed the improvement we showed in many areas against Sevilla and Borussia, and gave another good display," said Real coach Zinedine Zidane, reflecting on his side's wins in the past week which have helped turn around the season.



Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

"There are criticisms that hurt, but they also make you stronger. We competed very well from minute one until the end, we must be satisfied with work well done."

His team were in front after 15 minutes when Casemiro headed home a corner from Toni Kroos. That was reward for Real's early pressure which had seen Karim Benzema denied by a fine save from Jan Oblak moments earlier.

Poor Atletico

Atletico, who also made the Champions League knockout round in midweek, struggled to make any impression and star striker Luis Suarez was an anonymous figure up front. Real went 2-0 up after 63 minutes with Kroos again the provider. His pass eventually fell for Dani Carvajal who unleashed a 30-metre drive which hit the post but was diverted into the net by the helpless Oblak. The 'keeper was credited with an own-goal for his troubles. It was only the fourth goal conceded by the usually water-tight Atletico defence in 11 league games this season.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever