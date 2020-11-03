Laxmii's new song BamBholle: Witness the fierce avatar of Akshay Kumar

Fans of Akshay Kumar are really excited for his upcoming film, Laxmii due to his never-seen-before avatar. And now, the makers have shared the second song of the film. Titled BamBholle, the song gives us a glimpse of Akshay in the fierce avatar of Laxmii, the transgender.

Bam Bholle is sung by Viruss and has music and composition by Ullumanati. In the song, Akshay is seen as Laxmii, dancing in front of the idol of Lord Shiva.

Take a look at the song below:

Akshay took to his Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of the song. "BamBholle Song : Laxmii Brace yourself to witness the fierce avatar of #Laxmii with the song #BamBholle, Song out now! Link in bio. (sic)", he captioned it.

A few hours back, Akshay took to social media to share the poster of the song. In the still, Akshay as 'Laxmii', is seen carrying Kiara Advani, the female lead. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga! Get ready to witness the most explosive song #BamBholle today! Launching soon!" (sic)

This is the film's second song. A few days back, the makers had shared the film's first song, Burjkhalifa. As the title suggests, the track has been shot in Dubai before the gigantic structure.

The film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by not one or two but as many as three spirits. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers. Laxmii is set to premiere on Nov 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

Apart from this horror-comedy, Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

