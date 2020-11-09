Lazio hold Juventus 1-1, Inter draw with Atalanta

Lazio's Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Lazio (SSL) and Juventus (JFC) , at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Pic/AFP

Ecuador's Felipe Caicedo again came off the bench to rescue Lazio as he claimed a late equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal for the visitors in Rome. Ronaldo had opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour but the Serie A champions let the game slip when the Portugal star limped off with an ankle sprain and Caicedo fired in five minutes into injury time."

"I'm speechless, a goal like this leaves me speechless," said Caicedo, who also scored for in the midweek 1-1 Champions League draw at Zenit Saint-Petersburg and clinched the winner in last weekend's 4-3 victory at Torino. Juve missed the chance to move second behind Serie A leaders AC Milan. They trail their northern rivals, who host Hellas Verona later on Sunday, by three points. "We had a good match, there were no signs of danger," said Juve coach Andrea Pirlo. "But championships are won on details, too bad only for those last ten seconds."

Simone Inzaghi's hosts, embroiled in coronavirus chaos, are ninth, five points off the leaders. The home side were without striker Ciro Immobile, midfielder Lucas Leiva and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, who remain in isolation. The Roman club are being investigated by the Italian football federation for possible Covid violations after UEFA blocked some players from playing Champions League games at Club Brugge and Zenit after testing positive. However, the players including Immobile were included against Torino, following negative tests carried out in a lab used by the club. They were again left out again this weekend after a further round of tests.

"This team has heart, difficulties are part of our DNA," said Inzaghi, adding he was "calm" despite the current crisis. "What I achieved as a coach with only 12 or 13 players available, I could not do more. It was a difficult period for us, with plans A, B and C. "In such a moment, today's match against Juve is a great match."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/