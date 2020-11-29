Lazying on a couch all day, that's Sonakshi Sinha's Sunday plan!

Sharing her Sunday plans with fans, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha said that she wants to relax and be "on the couch all day". The 'Dabangg' star shared a glimpse from her 'lazy' Sunday as she effortlessly poses on a couch. Resting down on a blue couch, the 'Holiday' star sported a casual look as she was dressed in an all-denim avatar, with a white cropped top. The actor sported a low make up look, as she posed for the lens.

"Gonna be on my couch all day today #lazysunday," wrote Sinha in cation to the snap, and added "#lazysunday". The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 41 thousand likes, within an hour.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier this week, Sinha who was on a dreamy vacation in the Maldives, announced that she is a licensed scuba diver, and flaunted her 100 per cent score in the open water diver course test.

"Knighted by the holy fins!!! I am now a licensed scuba diver... something I have been wanting to do for years, and finally got down to it! My love for the ocean has just grown ever since my first snorkel experience and this is taking it to a whole new level... thank you @oceanicworldmaldives for giving me my super strict and super cool instructor Mohammed, I couldn't have asked for a better teacher (i mean this is the first time I've scored a 100% in ANY exam)! And thanks @grandparkkodhipparu @kapilmathur1985 (the post-certification photographer) for making it happen!!!," wrote Sonakshi Sinha, along with some pictures.

