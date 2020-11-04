Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno tests positive for COVID-19, shares photo

Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Owing to the positive report, the player is set to miss the club's upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

"Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with a family member that had been infected without us knowing. As per the protocol I will be self-isolating and will miss the game with Crystal Palace," Moreno said in an Instagram post.

"Both my family and I feel great, we are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude. From home I will support Leeds and the Spanish National team as a supporter and I will be back on the pitch soon. Thank you for all those who have shown concern," he added.

Earlier Moreno had also missed the clash against Leicester City with the club on November 2 as he came in close contact with a person who tested positive for the infection.

"Rodrigo will miss tonight's game having been in close contact with a person who has subsequently tested positive for the Coronavirus. In line with Premier League and Government guidelines he now has to isolate away from the team," the club had said in a statement.

