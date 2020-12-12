Lewandowski, Messi, Ron for FIFA best player award

The three finalists for FIFA's 'The Best' awards were named on Friday with Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo topping the men's list.

The award winners will be revealed on 17 December with England's Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder of Chelsea and the tall French defender Wendie Renard in the running for the women's award.

Voting is equally weighted between on-line fan votes, some 200 journalists, national team coaches and captains.

