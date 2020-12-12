Search

Lewandowski, Messi, Ron for FIFA best player award

Updated: 12 December, 2020 13:33 IST | AFP | Paris

The award winners will be revealed on 17 December with England's Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder of Chelsea and the tall French defender Wendie Renard in the running for the women's award.

The three finalists for FIFA's 'The Best' awards were named on Friday with Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo topping the men's list.

Voting is equally weighted between on-line fan votes, some 200 journalists, national team coaches and captains.

