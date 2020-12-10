Lights, camera, action, again! Kamal Haasan will resume work on Indian 2 in January 2021

After the pandemic disrupted their schedule, Kamal Haasan and S Shankar will resume work on their much-awaited film, Indian 2, in January 2021. The sequel to the 1996 film Indian, backed by Lyca Productions, will also mark the reunion of the two artistes after 24 years.

The actor-director duo had wrapped up three schedules of the vigilante action thriller by October 2019, in time to meet the 2021 deadline. For their fourth schedule, Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal began shooting in EVP Film City, Chennai by February 2020, but it was halted mid-way due to an accident on set that claimed the lives of three technicians and injured several. Before they could reassemble, the pandemic struck, delaying the film indefinitely.



Putting rumours to rest, a unit hand reveals that Indian 2 is definitely in the offing and the production is figuring out the logistics of the grand shoot adhering to safety protocols. "We intend to begin shooting by January or February 2021 in Tamil Nadu. It is a challenge for the production team, especially since the film will be shot across many locations - in India and abroad - and require several actors and big set-ups."

Co-actor Zakir Hussain, who plays a corrupt businessman from Gujarat in the film, confirms that the shooting will commence in 2021 and is kicked about working with Haasan. "Our next schedule will be from 2021. Kamal Haasan is a seasoned actor and a thorough professional. Despite being from the South, he [emotes] beautifully in all languages. He even spoke Gujarati effortlessly," says Hussain.

