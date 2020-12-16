Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in greatest team of all time

Lionel Messi, Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo have found place in the greatest team of all time announced by France Football - Ballon D'or Dream Team.

Having cancelled its annual Ballon d'Or award for the world's best footballer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the weekly magazine instead has announced its best XI in history, as voted by journalists from 170 countries and regions.

The esteemed line-up includes Brazil's three-time World Cup winner Pele and legendary Argentine Diego Maradona, who died last month. The team also includes goalkeeper Lev Yashin; defenders Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer and Paolo Maldini; and mid-fielders Xavi and Lothar Matthaus.

"For me, it is an honour to have been included in the eleven of the Ballon d'Or Dream Team. I want to thank you for choosing me and also congratulate all the players who were selected...and all the nominees, there are real phenomena on that list," Messi said.

Juventus star Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d'Or five times, said: "I'm very honoured to be part of France Football's all-time XI. What an amazing Dream Team. They all deserve my respect and admiration and I'm obviously proud to be amongst such extraordinary players. Thank you!"

