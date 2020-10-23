Love at first sight does exist: Victoria Beckham recalls how she fell for David Beckham

English singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham has revealed that she was bowled over by football star David's smile the first time she saw him. "Let me tell you, love at first sight does exist. I fell in love with David's smile first but as I got to know him, I just found such comfort in the way he made me feel, like the best version of myself," Victoria wrote on Instagram recently.

According to British entertainment website, Female First, the couple spent time with their kids Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, enjoying walks together in the countryside near their Oxfordshire home during the lockdown.

Speaking about her routine during the lockdown, Victoria said: "While working from home, we've been on walks every day as a family. How often would we all go on a walk together normally? Usually there's a conference call or a work meeting or someone is travelling abroad. These times are precious. David and I were recently walking ahead of Cruz and Harper. We could hear them laughing so loudly and we just turned to each other and said, 'How lovely is that to hear and to see?' It was such a special moment."

