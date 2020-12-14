Lucky Ali trends on social media again with impromptu rendition of 90s hit O Sanam; seen yet?

Singer-songwriter Lucky Ali once again trended on Twitter on Sunday as a new soulful rendition of his superhit 90s song O Sanam went viral. The video of the celebrated musician treating his fans to an impromptu performance in North Goa's Arambol has been shared by senior actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

The much-loved new video sees Ali strumming and performing with his companions, while fans are seen seated around them and enjoying the melody.

"Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa, after a musical evening, was requested to sing and he sang impromptu for all present. Was a lovely setting," Nafisa Ali Sodhi tweeted along with the video.

Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting . pic.twitter.com/Dt5KlWLSxv — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 12, 2020

Scores of fans of the musician flooded Twitter with series of tweets appreciating his evergreen track from the 1996 album Sunoh.

While many fans were seen gushing over the magical setting of the video, several others shared their plans of rushing to Goa to get a first-hand experience of Ali's music.

Earlier in November, another rendition of the same track had gone viral on several social media platforms.

O Sanam is one of the many hit classics by Ali that are still loved throughout the country.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news