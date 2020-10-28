Ludo: Asha Negi offers her fans a glimpse of her character

Asha Negi is all set to treat her fans with the first look of her character in her upcoming project Ludo. The actor will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan, in a humble yet intriguing role. Fans have been frenzying over her first look and they can't wait to see the pair create magic on screen!

This photo has put the actress in the spotlight once again. Introducing her character, on Instagram she wrote, "You land up on a movie set for the first time, that too to be directed by the maestro himself @anuragbasuofficial Was so so nervous that God only knows how I managed to smile in this scene!"

In the picture, Asha can be seen next to Abhishek Bachchan with a broad smile on her face in simple attire. It's a pleasant and homely setup, where all the characters are having a good time; only time will tell if it is going to be an upside-down story!

Fans have been quite excited about her character since her last post dropped on Instagram. Asha Negi who is known for her acting skills has carved out a space for herself in the OTT industry. The talented actress had earlier wowed the audience with her performance in Abhay 2. She is ready to take the audience on a crazy fun ride with 'Ludo' which is soon releasing on a popular OTT platform.

