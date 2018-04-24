Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu crosses Rs 125 crore mark

Breaking all the existing records, Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharat Ane Nenu crossed Rs 100 crore mark in no time and now the film crossed Rs 125 crores mark in just four days of its run



Bharat Ane Nenu

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu is emerging unstoppable at the box office. After zoom pasting the 100 crores mark in two days, the Mahesh Babu starrer has now crossed the 125 crores mark at the box office. Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest outing Bharat Ane Nenu has been making huge noise at the worldwide box-office which released last Friday. Breaking all the existing records, Bharat Ane Nenu crossed Rs 100 crore mark in no time and now the film crossed Rs 125 crores mark in just four days of its run. Bharat Ane Nenu has been gaining strength each single day and has been declared as the biggest hit in the career of Mahesh Babu.

The Mahesh Babu starrer received an exceptional response by the audience, wherein, fans showcased a crazy frenzy on social media. Twitter witnessed a trend #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow giving a testimony of his immense popularity. 'Bharat Ane Nenu' received Mahesh Babu immense praises from not just the audience and critics but also industry veterans, even touting it his best performance till date.

The political drama features Mahesh Babu playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bharat Ane Nenu focuses on Mahesh Babu's character showcasing the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. Bharat Ane Nenu has been running with packed houses all over and is super strong even on the weekdays. Mahesh Babu is setting the box office on fire, setting a new precedent. Trust him to push the envelope and set new trends with every film. Bharat Ane Nenu is the fastest 2.5 million grosser in the USA excluding Baahubali franchise.

Mahesh Babu has been treating the audience with a complete entertainment package content, whistle-worthy dialogues, action, romance, dance, touted as his best act. The Superstar has been receiving accolades for his CM avatar. Over the years Megastar Mahesh Babu has garnered not only a pan India audience, but the star is also garnering eyeballs from across the globe, with all the non-Telugu fans of Mahesh Babu watching his films dubbed in their languages.

Owing to the immense fan following of the Superstar across the globe, the film was released in 45 countries and will also be dubbed in multiple languages to treat fans from all quarters.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates