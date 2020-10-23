Mahika Sharma on celebrating Durga Puja with Sex workers

The F.I.R actress says, "Trafficked or abandoned, these women have come to terms with their lives in the red light zone of Kolkata. And I want them to come out the worst situation they surviving in. During the five-day spell of Durga Puja every year, the lives become a little brighter as they come out of the dingy allies mixing up openly with friends out in the broad daylight. I want to join them in their Durga Pujo celebration starting from Anjali prayers, preparation of Bhog, Dhunuchi dance and playing with Sindur (vermilion). I want to participate in the traditional rituals they celebrate in every possible way. I want to be part of their pain and help them to come out from the pain they experience round the year."

The Ramayana actress says she want to bring prostitution to an end. She says, “I really want to meet the sex workers and want them to bring this to an end. Let the coming generation be free from such hurtful activities. I also want them to know how earning is easy with other means. I hope they will understand that goddess Durga too might not be happy with such jobs.”

Mahika had won a beauty pageant, becoming the Miss Teen Northeast,India and has also appeared in several television serials like F.I.R and Ramayana. Mahika has also done some Bollywood movies like Mr Joe B. Carvalho and Chalo Dilli among others.

