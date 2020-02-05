Makers of Wild Dog call off Thailand schedule after Coronavirus outbreak

With several countries in Southeast Asia confirming infections and the death toll in China rising to 425, the Coronavirus outbreak is on its way to becoming a pandemic. In light of the deadly epidemic, mid-day has learnt that the unit of Nagarjuna-fronted Wild Dog has called off its schedule in Thailand that was slated to kick off on Monday. A major chunk of the actioner, which has the South superstar play a National Investigation Agency officer and is directed by Ashishor Solomon, was to be filmed in the country over a 20-day schedule.

A source reveals, "The cast, including Saiyami Kher, was supposed to head to Thailand this week. But the makers felt it would be best to postpone the shoot, given the current scenario. Changing the locale at the last minute was not an option since the country is crucial to the narrative."

Confirming the development, Kher says, "I was training in Mixed Martial Arts over the past month for the action sequences and was looking forward to the long schedule in Thailand. But they have postponed the shoot as they didn't want to take the risk with such a big crew."

