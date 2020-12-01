Malaika Arora: Feels so good to bounce back every Monday with that one asana

It has been more than a year since Malaika Arora began sharing her Monday Move of the Week and she has been religiously doing that for a long time. Before the lockdown happened, she was spotted at the gym daily but due to the pandemic, she began sharing her fitness mantra from home.

And now, she shared this week's move of the week and it is comparatively earlier to ace. This is what she wrote on her Instagram account- "It feels so good to rebounce every Monday with that one asana, the practice of Yoga that keeps us all connected. [sic]"

Have a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The actress was in Dharamshala for a photo-shoot and she accompanied Arjun Kapoor who was shooting for his horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Birthday: BFFs Amrita, Kareena, Karisma, And Beau Arjun Kapoor Send Love

Malaika Arora recently recovered from coronavirus. She shared that she feels blessed to have overcome COVID-19 with minimum pain. On September 7, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her good friend Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested Covid-19 positive.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Malaika Arora Posts A Cheeky Comment On Arjun Kapoor's Photo; Seen Yet?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news