Malaika Arora gears up for India's Best Dancer finale and son Arhaan's 18th birthday

Updated: 07 November, 2020 09:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Malla is determined to give her best shot on the last episode. Son Arhaan turns 18 on November 9

Malaika Arora has been rehearsing for her performance on India's Best Dancer finale. As judge on the reality show, along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, she had to take a break from the shoot after she tested positive for the Coronavirus in September.

Now, Malla is determined to give her best shot on the last episode. Son Arhaan turns 18 on November 9. As it is a landmark birthday, she has also turned party planner, but is keen to take all safety precautions.

India's Best Dancer recently welcomed the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on its sets, as the family entertainer completed 3,000 episodes, a remarkable feat on Indian television. The dance show's contestants along with the choreographers dedicated performances to the popular characters in the show.

Amid the pandemic and lockdown, Malaika has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

First Published: 07 November, 2020 09:23 IST

