Manchester United boss won't give up despite pressure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vowed on Friday he would not "fall like a house of cards" after damaging defeats ramped up the pressure on the Manchester United manager. The Red Devils reacted impressively following the chastening 6-1 home defeat to predecessor Jose Mourinho's Tottenham at the start of October but things have gone badly awry in the past week. United fell to an embarrassing 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday, just days after a flat performance in the 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal. United are languishing in 15th spot in the Premier League table.

Scrutiny has ratcheted up on Solskjaer ahead of Saturday's crunch trip to Everton. They would have their lowest points tally after seven matches since 1989/90 if they fail to win. But asked at his pre-match press conference if he is as certain of being successful at United as he was when permanently appointed manager, Solskjaer said: "Yeah, why wouldn't I be? "If I don't trust my beliefs and values and my staff's quality and the players' quality, who else should?"

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever