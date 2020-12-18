Search

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani charged for racist post

Updated: 18 December, 2020 08:40 IST | AFP | London

Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for a now-deleted social media post containing a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts and for which the Manchester United star apologised

Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for a now-deleted social media post containing a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts and for which the Manchester United star apologised.

The Uruguayan striker’s Instagram post thanked a friend for his congratulations after scoring twice as United came from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2 last month and included the Spanish word negrito (small black person). He later deleted the post and apologised when it was pointed out the meaning that could be attached to it.

