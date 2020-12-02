Manushi Chhillar is the new face of star endorsements

Ahead of her debut in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar is already making her presence felt in the ad world. The Yash Raj Films' discovery has inked a mega endorsement deal.

She is the face of a global athleisure brand in which she will be seen flaunting American supermodel Karlie Kloss's new clothing collection for the brand. The ad world is said to be keeping an eye on Chhillar as her big screen outing is one of the films to watch out for in 2021.

Speaking of her grand Bollywood debut, Manushi says, "It is a huge honour for me and I'm giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases. Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I'm doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me."

Prithviraj is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the television epic Chanakya. The film is based on the life of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan, and Manushi will play the role of Sanyogita, the love of his life.

